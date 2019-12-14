WATCH: Telford-based Reconomy unveils hilarious Christmas video to mark 25th year

Reconomy Christmas Video 2019

Featuring members of staff from across Reconomy and Valpak – a Reconomy Group company – the video marks its 25th year of being in business by celebrating Christmas like its 1994.

With over 100 participants, the video features a number of hit songs from the likes of Oasis, Mariah Carey, Beastie Boys and East 17, all of which were released 25 years ago.

The video was produced entirely in-house by Reconomy’s marketing department.

Throughout 2019, Reconomy has been marking its milestone 25th year with a range of events and activities, including a football match against Wolves all-stars in May, and a summer party for all members of staff and their families in July.

Chief executive of Reconomy, Paul Cox, said: “This has been a landmark year for everyone at Reconomy, and the Christmas video is a great way to conclude our 25th anniversary.

"Our annual Christmas video is always widely anticipated amongst our staff and customers alike, and we hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”