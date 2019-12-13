Firm helps the homeless with donation of essentials

When Loz Gaskin, staff development and online resource officer at Welshpool headquartered Cambrian Training, suggested supporting the Helping Our Homeless Wales' Christmas Shoebox Collection, she was encouraged by the support from within the company.

Twenty-three shoeboxes full of essentials such as hats, gloves, scarves, socks, books, food and chocolate treats, have been collected together with 30 brand new jackets, 15 second-hand jackets and bags of food.

“Within our qualifications, all apprentices complete a module on wellbeing and we encourage them to look at topics including homelessness," Loz said.

“It therefore felt fitting that we should support this Welsh charity based in Llandrindod Wells that works with the homeless.

“Our donations will go to homeless people in our communities across Wales. You can feel so helpless when you pass a homeless person on the street, but this collection ensures that they receive essential items this Christmas.

“Our directors and staff have been so generous with the things they have put in their shoeboxes. It’s nice that they have put so much time and effort into it and have gone above and beyond what was expected.”

Thankful

Even Loz’s children have been involved in packing and her daughter’s Rainbow group from Arddleen has donated two shoeboxes.

Advertising

Helping Our Homeless Wales is a charity established to improve the lives of those living on the street by providing essentials, care and face-to-face support. The charity has been running for three years.

Sian Clarke, vice chairman of the charity, said: “I am amazed at how many shoeboxes the company has supported us with and we are very thankful.

“The homeless people we support across Wales love receiving these shoeboxes. Supporters have received has been amazing this year and I can’t wait to do the final count next week.

"The current record of 450 shoeboxes was achieved last year and I am hoping we have collected more than 500 this year.”

Cambrian Training, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, has also been raising money for Cancer Research this year after setting itself a target of running, walking and cycling 1,000 miles, visiting all 22 counties of Wales.