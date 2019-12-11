WATCH: Film puts West Midlands in the driving seat

The Future of Mobility has been produced by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s inward investment agency, with Transport for West Midlands to promote the region’s leading role as the UK’s first Future Mobility Zone (FMZ).

The West Midlands FMZ programme has secured £22 million of government funding in recognition of its research and development excellence in the automotive, rail and aerospace sectors.

Watch the film here:

Future of Mobility

It brings together businesses, academic institutions and public sector organisations from across the region to support and accelerate new transport modes and services to market.

The West Midlands is home to Midlands Future Mobility, a dedicated test bed route, spanning urban, rural and inter-urban roads for businesses looking to advance connected and automated mobility solutions.

A number of trials have taken place across the region to date, including UK Autodrive, a self-driving vehicle test; first motorway testing of connected and collaborative safety services and fully self-driving navigation of Coventry’s ring-road by Jaguar Land Rover.

Chris Lane, head of innovation at Transport for West Midlands, said: "We see the Future Mobility Zone as more than a programme – it’s the fitting title for the West Midlands as the place to come to develop and demonstrate new products and services with the UK’s best.

“With our leading organisations and research centres working across technology, automotive, rail, air, electrification, inclusivity and policy, we’ve built the networks, people, assets and support programs to compete internationally for business and deliver real benefits for our people while we’re doing it."