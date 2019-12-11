Telford hotel appoints new general manager to drive growth

Peter Nye joins the four-star Telford Hotel & Golf Resort in Sutton Heights.

Peter is heading into his 20th year of working in the hospitality industry and joins the hotel from his previous post as general manager for Village Hotels based in Solihull.

His career highlights include growing Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel’s revenue by 66 per cent in three years and quadrupling operating profit. During the same highly successful period, he also led the team to win a number of regional meeting and events awards and achieved a nomination at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Telford hotel, as it prepares for its upcoming rebrand to Delta Hotels by Marriott later in 2020.

Peter said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the hotel, as it enters a period of change starting with our upcoming refurbishment and rebrand. Leadership is my passion and I believe that great people and support leads to great results. We are so excited to become one of the first Delta Hotels by Marriot’s in the UK.

“Set in 170 acres, we pride ourselves on being able to provide a venue for all occasions from bespoke weddings to corporate training days. The opportunity to be managing our 18-hole Championship golf course is extremely exciting and I look forward to upholding our position as a premier golf destination in Shropshire. We will also be one of the only Delta Hotels by Marriot’s with a golf course.”

In his new role as general manager, Peter will be overseeing the hotel’s 114 rooms, eight flexible meeting rooms, a restaurant overlooking the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage site and a spa which tops the list for fitness and wellbeing facilities in Shropshire.

Stephen Bench, divisional director at Almarose Hotels & Resorts, added: “Peter’s passion and energy for leadership and experience in managing complex operations will be invaluable to the team once our ambitious refurbishment plans kick off in 2020. Peter’s expertise will help drive the hotel’s successful rebrand and we are excited to watch him and his team take the Telford Hotel’s standards and reputation within Shropshire to the next level in this new phase of development.”

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort is managed by Almarose Hotels & Resorts, which is responsible for the QHotels portfolio, as well as Delta by Marriott and DoubleTree by Hilton properties.