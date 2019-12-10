Shrewsbury company prepares for the future with multi-million pound investment

Formally known as Salop Design & Engineering, the company has also been rebranded as SDE Technology in recognition of the importance of this new phase of growth.

Lightweighting is regarded as a top priority for manufacturers today as they move to a mix of lighter, more advanced materials for structural parts, which will have a direct impact on cost and weight.

Based in Brixton Way, SDE Technology said the investment will help it to expand its portfolio of engineering solutions for current and future customers

The family-owned company, which employs about 100 people, specialises in metal pressings for the automotive, aerospace, transport and architecture sectors.

It turns over more than £12 million a year and has aspirations to double sales inside five years.

Its investment this year has already topped the £1 million mark, and this has helped the new focus on four key areas – pressings, powder coating, fabrications and haulage.

CEO Richard Homden said: “We recognise that we need to keep investing in our business in order to face up to the global challenges of today’s business world.

"When my father founded the firm 50 years ago in the town, he started with a handful of colleagues producing metal pressings for the automotive and transport sector.

"To mark this important change to our business we are refreshing the Shropshire head office with our new corporate identity logo in the coming days.

"We are also launching our new website – www.sde.technology – which sets out our vision for the future and explains how we are looking to become a Tier 1 supplier to customers and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) across a range of industry sectors. Understandably we are very excited about this and look forward to 2020 with great anticipation."

Mr Homden added: "This is great news for Shrewsbury and our workforce. We are a growing company and we shall need skilled personnel for the future which is why we continue to invest in young people via our apprentice scheme. I am hoping we find the leaders of the future amongst the young Shropshire people joining our company – it truly is an exciting time for our business."

The company added that if anyone believes they have the right qualities to help it grow, they could get in touch with the Marches Centre for Manufacturing and Technology or the Apprentice Centre on 01746 802079.