Late-night Christmas shopping launched in Bridgnorth

The High Street and town centre will remain open this Thursday, December 12 and Thursday, December 19, with live music and Father Christmas to greet youngsters.

The two evenings have been organised over the course of the year by independent retailers Jenny Bone, of My Little Wedding Shop, and Nina Best, of Living Box, with help from Bridgnorth Print and the advertising campaign Love Bridgnorth.

Jenny said: "This Christmas will be a tough one as high streets up and down the country are struggling, particularly with a general election in the run-up to the busiest time of the year for retailers.

"Bridgnorth is very lucky as we counter this with the many brilliant and thriving retailers, many of whom are independent and offer something a bit more unique.

"We are actively encouraging residents and visitors to 'think Bridgnorth' and stay local to do their Christmas shopping.

Thrive

"Putting money back into the local economy is the best way to ensure our town continues to thrive."

More than 16 acts are set to perform over the two evenings, including the Young Farmers Choir, Concordia Ladies Choir and Bridgnorth Ukulele Band.

Nina added: "It's been so heartening to see how many musicians want to support the late night shopping evenings.

"The town will have such a festive, almost a festival-like feel. Many retailers will put on refreshments for their customers as well – it's sure to be a wonderful atmosphere."

Bridgnorth was crowned the best high street in the Large Market Town category of the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.