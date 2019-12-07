Shrewsbury business donates wood to local charity

The charity helps to rehabilitate people with an acquired brain injury and will use the timber off cuts and plyboard sheets in its woodwork room.

Clients make items such as bird tables, bee hotels, shelving and artworks to help with their cognitive skills such as co-ordination and memory.

Sarah MacBeth, rehab centre manager at Headway Shropshire, said: “We’re grateful to Morris Joinery for its support as we rely heavily on donations of suitable wood for these woodwork sessions.

"The sessions improve skills and abilities and can have a positive impact on confidence and independence.

"It’s a form of therapy that also benefits an individual’s wellbeing and self-worth to improve their quality of life.”

Items made at its Shrewsbury Rehabilitation and Reablement Centre can be for clients’ own use, as gifts for family and friends, as commissions or to sell at the charity’s fundraising events.

Morris Joinery manager Matt Tyrrell said: “We enjoy working with wood at our workshop so we can appreciate the value of Headway’s woodworking sessions.

"We have supported the charity in the past and were delighted to do so again.”