New maternity store to open in Wellington

Newbie & Me will open in King Street in April, creating about four new jobs.

The business opened its first store in Crewe in 2016 and has seen considerable growth, which led to the opening of a second store in Macclesfield.

It offers a wide range of products as well as a pram and pushchair test track, selfie wall as little extras.

Business owner Ameer Karim believes the recent collapse of Mothercare and the eventual closure of its store in Telford will leave a gap in the market.

He said: "Obviously what has happened to Mothercare and its staff is extremely sad, but it has left a gap in the market.

"We are going in with different tactics. We believe social media is key and we want to offer a different service that customers have not had before.

"We understand the current market and our business is based on reviews. All our staff our very knowledgeable and give excellent customer service."