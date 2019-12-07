Shrewsbury firm turns 150

To mark the occasion, delegation from Lloyds Bank presented a cut glass plaque to Paterson Enterprises - parent company of Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure.

Edward Goddard, Paterson Enterprises’ joint executive chairman, said: “We are highly delighted to reach this milestone of trading for 150 years. Close contacts with our customers, suppliers and bank have been and continue to be very important to the success of the company.

“It’s great that we have such an excellent relationship with Lloyds Bank, which is very supportive to our company.”

Grocer and candlemaker James Kent Morris could never have envisaged the future evolution of his business to a global oil exporter when he set up shop in Shrewsbury on December 7, 1869.

Today the business is still run by his family descendants and remains based in Shrewsbury.

Now one of the leading independent oil blenders in Europe, with a sister blending company in India, Morris Lubricants exports oils to 90 countries worldwide and has a workforce of 150.

Maintaining James Kent Morris’ family link to the business are his great great grandsons, Andrew and Edward Goddard, executive chairmen.

Their parents, David and Diana, still serve as directors and David recently received a silver salver to mark 50 years’ service to the company.

Chirs Pennick, relationship director at the bank, said: “Lloyds Bank is proud of its association with the group and wanted to recognise the fantastic achievement of Morris Lubricants trading for 150 years. The bank has a strong relationship with this group built on good communications.”