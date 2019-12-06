Ridgway invests £12m in new machinery

Ridgway Rentals, based in St Martins, has placed an order of 130 new Komatsu machines with the company, which includes a mixture of excavators, bulldozers and loading shovels ranging from 2.5 to 36 tonnes.

“Our focus on this latest investment has been on updating our fleet with highly efficient, environmentally-friendly equipment,” said company CEO, Tim Jones, who recently went on a trip to the Redditch-based firm to see the machines in production.

Ridgway has seen demand for its plant hire services soar over the last year, especially to environmental agencies and in the waste and recycling industries.

Machines include super long front excavators with reaches up to 22 metres that come supplied with the CE certification and lifting charts that are necessary for environment agency work unlike other machines that have been altered after manufacture.

More specialist machines include loading shovels built to the specific requirements of waste and recycling sites including solid tyres, high tip buckets and fire suppression equipment.

Stuart Jones, managing director of Ridgway, added: “Supplying machines that match our customers exact requirements is vital for this industry with so many strict health and safety obligations to adhere."

Komatsu intelligent machine control (IMC) machines also feature in the order. Ridgway was the first UK company to purchase IMC excavators and dozers in 2017 and has seen demand for these grow.