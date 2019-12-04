Rural grant help available at Growth Hub workshops

It will take place at the University Centre Shrewsbury’s Guildhall base on December 13.

The event will provide advice and guidance to any business which meets the criteria to bid for funding from the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) growth programme.

Herefordshire Growth Hub manager, Lyndsay Francis, said two other workshops were being staged on December 10 and January 13 at the Marches Growth Hub Herefordshire’s base on Skylon Park in Hereford.

“The RDPE programme provides grants for rural business development, food processing businesses and those involved in rural tourism infrastructure,” Lyndsay said.

“The grants, which are funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, start at £20,000 and applicants can apply for up to 40 per cent of eligible costs. The maximum grant for business development and tourism projects is limited to £175,000, whilst the maximum grant for food processing projects is £750,000.”

The workshops will provide in-depth detail of the scheme and help eligible businesses navigate the two-part application process – for which the first deadline is February 16.

Details of the Shropshire workshop are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/rural-funding-workshop-how-to-complete-your-growth-programme-application-tickets-80830037819?aff=ebapi