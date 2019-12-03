National award for Wrekin development team

The national awards recognise ambition and excellent performance by showcasing teams whose outstanding achievements deliver high quality, new homes.

The team of 18 led by David Hall, head of property, and senior development manager, Andrea Martin, impressed the judges with their delivery of a scheme of bungalows, Hall Gardens in Hadley, which stalled when the contractor announced insolvency.

When this happened the decision was made to utilise the skills of the entire team, take on the role of principal contractor and deliver the 12 retirement bungalows to lifetime homes standards themselves.

Mr Hall said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win this award. It’s recognition of the hard work and commitment of our development team. Their drive and determination has seen everyone realise new skills, become responsible for new areas of work and ultimately deliver new homes which are making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Over the next five years the development team will be key to the delivery of a further 400 new affordable homes each year across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire.