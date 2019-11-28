Eight Shropshire TSB branches saved from closure as 82 to shut nationwide

Branches in Shrewsbury, Wellington, Telford, Church Stretton, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Whitchurch and Albrighton are all staying open.

However, TSB said it is closing 13 branches in the West Midlands next year. They include Great Hampton in Birmingham in April, Cannock and Stirchley in Birmingham in September, Lichfield and Stourbridge in October, and Bearwood Road in Smethwick in November.

TSB said that it was cutting back its locations to refocus on profits, and will replace workers' tasks with automated processes.

Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “We have made the difficult decision to close some of our quieter branches and will fully support customers through this transition.

“We realise this is difficult news for our branch partners and will do everything to support those affected to redeploy as many people as we can to other roles and keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum.”