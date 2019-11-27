Mission complete as £10k handed to air ambulance by Shropshire firm

Staff at Pave Aways, which is based at Knockin, near Oswestry, raised the cash through a series of fundraising activities.

They included a gruelling 84-mile Shropshire Safari – where staff dressed in animal costumes and walked along the Shropshire Way – and a 70-mile bike ride around north Shropshire.

Colleagues also generously donated a percentage of their day’s wage during the company’s annual away day to the charity.

The construction company supports a different charity each year and the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity was chosen as its 2018-19 partner. Business development director Paul Moran presented the cheque during a visit to one of the charity’s three airbases, RAF Cosford, to see how the donation would be of benefit.

“Working on building sites all over Shropshire, Mid Wales and the Midlands, we often see their distinctive helicopters flying overhead as they attend lifesaving missions,” he said.

“It was fascinating to learn how highly skilled the medical team are and how the treatment they deliver can be the difference between life and death for patients.

“It costs £2,500 to fund just one mission and the charity receives no Government or National Lottery funding for its daily missions, so every penny makes a difference.

“As a team, we are delighted to have been able to contribute to the incredible work they do.”

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Every year we need to raise in excess of £9 million a year to fund our fleet of air ambulances and emergency vehicles.

“It’s thanks to donations from our corporate partners like Pave Aways that help boost that figure and £10,000 will fund four of our missions.”

For further information about the lifesaving work that the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity carries out, or how to support it, go to the website midlandsairambulance.com