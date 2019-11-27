Festive theme for networking group meeting

The Business Bridge Networking Group is getting together on Tuesday in the Furnace Kitchen next to the Museum of Iron in Coalbrookdale and will be hosted by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT).

The group was set up to bring businesses and individuals together to raise the profile of the trust’s Fund for the Future campaign, network and find out more about the work of the trust and its museums. Fund for the Future is IGMT’s ongoing campaign to raise £1 million within the next two years.

Any figure raised by the trust by the 2021 deadline will be match-funded up to a maximum £1 million by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised from people playing the National Lottery.

The trust is raising money in several ways, a recently launched monthly lottery, its 1,000 Builders campaign aimed at businesses, other groups and organisations, and through fundraising events. People can also donate money individually to Fund for the Future.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “Business Bridge normally takes place on Wednesday mornings but for our final meeting of the year we will be hosting the event between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, December 3.

“So this occasion will be quite different and there will be a festive theme, naturally. Our guests will have the chance to network and socialise after work with local and regional businesses from across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

“Everyone attending will be treated to mini fish & chips and will have a welcome drink of mulled wine. We will be doing a raffle on the evening to raise funds for the trust’s ongoing charitable work in heritage conservation and educational programmes in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

“There will also be an opportunity for guests to find out how our campaign is progressing. For this Business Bridge we will be charging £15, which will cover catering costs and help fund our charitable mission of heritage conservation and education.”

To book tickets for the event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/festive-business-bridge-tickets-81705759125.