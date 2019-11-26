New jobs at Telford estates management firm thanks to grant help

Halesfield-based Spacecare received the funding from the Marches Building Investment Grant (MBIG) to create new offices at its headquarters in a move which has also created two new jobs.

The company, which was formed in 1997 and employs 96 people, has doubled its turnover in the last four years and now operates on more than 500 sites across the country providing a tailored building maintenance package for clients.

Operations director Bhupinder Singh said the grant had allowed the company to convert a neighbouring building into new office space and was ‘fundamental’ to its plans for further growth in the future.

“The new offices have allowed us to grow our customer support team, creating two new full-time jobs, and increase our service offering to clients.

“Without the MBIG grant we would not have been able to complete this work and build on the success we have enjoyed over the last few years.

“The MBIG grant has been fundamental in the continued growth of the company, enabling us to expand our service offering, which in turn has allowed recruitment of additional staff from the local area.”

The company’s clients include managing agents and large facility management organisations who require a proactive approach to looking after the sites in their charge. Spacecare also services a significant number of sites directly for owners, including investment groups, blue chip organisations, local authorities and central government.

The £2.5 million MBIG programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and aims to support businesses which need to finance extensions and renovations, or reconfigure a workplace to realise their growth potential.

Programme manager, Caroline Cattle, said: “Spacecare have had a record of success over the last 20 years and this grant will help them to continue to expand. The new offices mean they have been able to take on new staff to support their growing client base, whilst also providing sufficient grow on space for the future.”

Gill Hamer, Marches LEP director, added: “Programmes such as MBIG are playing an important role in allowing companies across the Marches to meet their growth ambitions and we are delighted that Spacecare have been able to make use of the help which is available.”