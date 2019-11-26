Business roadshow heads to Ellesmere

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire says it is has been able to reach a host of new businesses through its 'Let's Do Business In' roadshow since it was launched earlier this year.

Under the scheme, an expert team from the growth hub and partner organisations visits a town to offer advice and support to businesses and entrepreneurs looking to establish a new venture or grow an existing company.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the latest event in Ellesmere Library on December 5 would give businesses in the region a chance to get face-to-face advice from experts.

"We know it is increasingly difficult for many businesses to find the time to come to us, so we are taking our roadshow out to them so that they can tap into all the help and support we can offer.

"The roadshow gives us the perfect opportunity to talk to businesses face-to-face about what sort of help and financial support is available to them and how easy it can be for them to access.

"It has proved a really invaluable way of taking our message out to all corners of Shropshire and we have been able to help a number of new businesses as a result."

The Marches Growth Hub will be teaming up with CREST, the Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology at University Centre Shrewsbury, and the Digital Solutions project at UCS to stage the event.

The experts will be in the library from 10am to 1pm and are urging anyone who wants support or help to drop in.

For more information on the support and help the Marches Growth Hub provides visit marchesgrowthhub.co.uk