Specsavers and Peacocks open their doors at new retail development in Newport

Specsavers and Peacocks are the latest shops to open at the Baddeley Court development.

The 18,000 sq ft redevelopment by Freshwater, which has already welcomed household retail names Card Factory and Savers, now also has a 6,000 sq ft fashion presence for Peacocks and 1,500 sq ft for opticians Specsavers.

The final retail space is being targeted at retail and leisure operators.

Andrew Thomson of developer Freshwater said: “We’re thrilled to see our investment bringing four new national retail brands to our Baddeley Court redevelopment and transforming the once disused space.

"This is a real vote of confidence in the strengths and vibrancy of the town and its retailing.”

Mark Cherry of retail agent Smith Price RRG, advisors to Freshwater, said: “We are pleased to be able deliver such a strong line-up for the well-connected, quality retail space and location that Baddeley Court now provides.

"The two remaining units on ground and first floor are available as one large area if required and are ideal for a leisure, catering or tradition retail business.”