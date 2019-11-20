Plan for new broiler chicken facility

Mills Ltd have lodged the planning application for land east of the B4395 road at Llangadfan.

They have already received a Integration Pollution Prevention and Control permit from Natural Resources Wales for 250,000 birds.

Broiler chickens are birds reared for their meat.

The Design and Access Statement (DAS) that accompanies the proposal says that this is “just future proofing the site”.

Banwy Community Council discussed the plans and said it was in favour and “fully supports the project”.

Agents Roger Parry and partners say in the DAS: “The site is relatively flat and in a natural valley from main public vantage points.

“The size and length of the installation means that alternative locations are limited and therefore trying to keep the installation to one field, away from neighbouring residences, but close to the main highway network were the main facts we considered.

“The proposals is for two broiled units to accommodate, 120,000 birds.

“The new buildings will be accessed via and improved access and alongside an existing agricultural storage building.”

“The birds are brought in and remain in the unit for some 42 days and therefore have approximately 7.5 cycles a year.

“After each flock, the buildings are cleaned down internally, ready for the next flock.”

The statement says that manure will be spread onto the farmland in accordance with the control of pollution and slurry and agricultural fuel regulation and the farms manure management plan.

If the time of year is not appropriate for spreading manure, the farm business has hard standing areas and existing buildings to store the manure until it can be used.

The report continues: “The proposal is an economic development that is supported by both local and national policy, it amounts to sustainable development that will improve the agricultural business on site.

“This proposal has significant merit, fits within the policies of the development plan and national planning guidance and it is respectfully requested that the submitted planning application be approved.”