The power of video helps company capture growth

The video production company works with clients across Shropshire and beyond to make engaging video and animation content.

And growth in the last couple of years has seen it increase its number of staff and office space at Shrewsbury Business Park.

Pete Sims, director and founder, said: “The company has been going for over 11 years. We started small but have grown steadily since then, and in particular the last two years have seen really good growth, with a number of new clients coming onboard as well as steady repeat business from established clients. This has doubled our turnover in the last two years, allowing for more investment to be made back into the company.

“We have gone from an original team of two to our current team of seven, and we now have a superb range of specialist skills available in-house, meaning we can offer a wide range of services, such as timelapse videos, drone footage and animation.

“Animation is a really powerful way of telling a visual story for businesses, without the need for actors or persuading staff to get in front of the camera, which is often a major headache for businesses!

“Another of our specialisms is drone videography. We have fully-trained and certified drone operators who have the appropriate flying knowledge, which is an important thing to bear in mind when considering using a drone.

“Ultimately, video is the best way to get your message or story out there as it’s visual, it gives you authenticity, and the power of social media allows you to use it more.”

Despite more people capturing videos on their mobile phones, Pete said clients, including businesses, still realise the importance of quality video marketing.

“The amount of video is getting bigger. Finding ways of maximising the impact of each project is the key. It used to be making video was the specialism, but now what you do with it is the specialism,” he said.

“Yes, people are doing more filming on their phones, and in fact we have developed a training service because we appreciate that the ability of being able to film short clips for social media is a useful skill. We help people get the most of that.”

7video has become an established firm working with social housing providers, and also works with other types of businesses across the country.

Locally the team are working on promotional videos for Aico, a firm specialising in smoke and CO alarms, which has recently moved to its new headquarters in Oswestry. They have also helped Network Telecom launch its new multimedia phone, produced a series of promotional videos for independent traders in Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop, and filmed the Shropshire BizFest in September.

Pete said his team have also filmed celebrities and worked on major launches for international brands like Jeep. “We have worked with all manner of celebrities, from Mr Motivator to Joan Collins, who was involved with a fashion event in Leeds,” he said. “Our client roster is certainly varied if nothing else!”

Looking ahead, Pete said he was looking forward to working with more businesses across Shropshire, Mid Wales and the Midlands.

“We have a fantastic team in place now, so we are able to offer more services than ever before,” he added.