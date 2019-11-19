Telford company helps Sadie pass bike course

Sadie Stoddard, who is missing part of her lower right arm and hand due to an upper limb difference, used a specially adapted bike and the help of Telford-based TTC Cycling to sail through her Level 2 Bikeability training course.

Sadie was worried about maintaining control of the bike whilst signalling with one hand, when a new helmet that uses wireless technology to indicate was suggested.

“When I first found out about the training, I was excited but also a bit nervous as I knew I would struggle with the signalling,” said Sadie.

“I have an arm attachment that I normally use. However, using this meant it would be difficult to take my arm out and put it back in whilst maintaining control of the bike.”

Sadie’s mum Sarah was introduced to TTC Cycling, the company responsible for delivering the training.

Clive Eve, UK contract manager, said: “Once I’d spoken to Sadie’s mum Sarah, we understood the challenge she was facing and, using our experience and industry knowledge, came up with a way that enabled her daughter to fulfil her potential using a clever piece of technology.

“We are passionate about making sure that every child has the opportunity to learn to ride a bike and receive training that makes them safer on our streets and roads.

“This means making courses ‘inclusive’ as we understand that everyone’s situation is different and offer lots of positive solutions to potential challenges.” – this starts from the course information and the way our instructors are trained through to the actual delivery of Bikeability where our staff often go above and beyond to help everyone taking part.”

Supported by TTC Cycling, Sadie was able to complete signalling with one hand whilst turning thanks to the special wireless helmet provided by Halfords. The bike, which was adapted by Ludlow-based Isla Bikes, has a socket attached to the handlebars that Sadie slots her arm in to provide balance and steering control. Both brake cables are attached to one brake lever, whilst a small controller was attached that uses wireless technology to light up the helmet at the back, indicating which way the cyclist wants to turn.

With this little bit of assistance, she excelled in learning all the road positions, showing good decision-making, demonstrating awareness of her surroundings through clear observation and maintaining excellent balance when riding during the series of practical exercises.

Sadie said: “TTC suggested a special helmet which had lights on the back and indicators – a bit like you get on a car. On my bike was a wireless button and I could press left or right and it would signal automatically. The staff were really nice and I felt confident by the end of it. Best of all, I passed!”

Sadie’s mum added: “Within seconds of talking things through with Clive, the words ‘solution’ and ‘inclusive’ were used and I knew that Sadie would have every opportunity to complete the Bikeability course.

“This view is really important and so refreshing to families like ours who may have had to overcome different situations. To have a company ready to positively support and help you with your journey is invaluable and proves ‘where there is a will, there is a way’.

“Using wireless technology, the helmet signals for her, giving Sadie a really innovative yet simple way to communicate to other road users her intentions. It also looked really smart and she left the house feeling very confident, looking forward to her first day of the Bikeability course.”

TTC Cycling’s team of professional instructors help to develop better, safer cycling habits by training young people on theory and practical exercises that ensure they have good balance and an understanding of independent travel on our streets and roads.

Bikeability is an improved, updated and more relevant vision of the old cycling proficiency scheme and helps more than 50,000 school children every year to safely learn to ride their bikes.

The course, which has three levels, can be delivered individually or in groups at schools, clubs or community events.

Going forward, Sarah, Sadie and her family have been asked to become ambassadors for the Bikeability Trust, where they will help spread the importance of giving children access to the best possible cycle training, help, advice and support.

