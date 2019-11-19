Seminar to prepare engineering SMEs for inspections

The seminar, which is being held at Filtermist International’s headquarters in Telford, is designed to help delegates improve their ability to manage health hazards from welding fume and metalworking fluids and is aimed at health and safety managers, factory managers and engineers in engineering SMEs.

The day will include HSE expert speakers, industry case studies and practical demonstrations. It will cover health risks, control measures, management of metal working fluids, local exhaust ventilation, respiratory protective equipment and monitoring methods.

The main focus of the HSE’s January-March 2020 fabricated metal inspection programme will be on ensuring companies have effective control measures in place to minimise risks associated with exposure to metalworking fluids and welding fume.

All welding fume – including mild steel – is now classed as carcinogenic, whilst metalworking fluids can cause occupational asthma, occupational hypersensitivity pneumonitis and dermatitis.

SHEP chairman, Chris Buxton, who is also CEO of the British Fluid Power Association, said: “SHEP is a collaboration between a number of engineering focussed trade associations, supported by the HSE. Its aim is to actively reduce the number of workplace accidents and ill health in the engineering sector and, by working together, we can spread key messages to a far wider audience.

“Thanks to the direct link with HSE, we can tailor our support to ensure it offers the most value to all of our members.

“This one-day event will include a mix of speakers and interactive practical demonstrations to ensure delegates are fully informed on the HSE’s expectations, as well as measures they can put in place to meet these requirements. People are the most important asset to businesses of all sizes, and it is vital that risks to employee health are minimised.”

In order to protect workers and comply with the law, namely the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations (COSHH), employers need to ensure they have the right control measures and management arrangements in place. Employees also have legal responsibilities under COSHH regulations, including using the control measures they are provided with.

The free of charge seminar is being held from 9.30am to 4pm.

Full details can be found at eventbrite.co.uk/e/shep-welding-fume-and-metalworking-fluid-seminar-registration-62039110650