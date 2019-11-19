Opening date announced for new Superdry store at Telford shopping centre

The clothing store, which fuses vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style, will open on November 30.

It is the newest brand to join the new line up as part of the centre’s £55m redevelopment and expansion programme.

Glynn Morrow, Telford Centre manager, said: “The Superdry brand is so wide reaching in its customer following with both men and women which is what makes it such an exciting addition to the new line up at Telford Centre.

"Increasing the choice and variety on offer to customers has been key to the redevelopment of the centre.”

To celebrate the opening, customers have the opportunity to win a £250 shopping spree at the Superdry store which includes one to one professional advice from a personal stylist.

For full details of the competition, including how to enter, visit telfordcentre.com/whats-on/competitions

Superdry will also have activities and entertainment in store throughout their opening day including DJ, stilt walkers and break dancers.

The store will join the new Next, New Look, River Island and H&M stores which opened earlier in October and November.