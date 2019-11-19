Menu

Newport Aldi re-opens after major refurb and extension

By Dominic Robertson | Newport | Business | Published:

A supermarket has reopened after a major refurbishment and extension that has created three new jobs.

Aldi Spytty Newport re-opening. Storemanager Terri Thomas (centre) with staff members Rachel and Holly.

Aldi, in Spytty Road, Newport, reopened last week.

The company said it took the decision to extend the store due to demand in the area.

The refurbishment means the new-look store now has wider aisles and clearer signs.

Terri Thomas, manager of the store, said: “The team and I thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers back into store this morning.

“It was great to see some familiar faces.

“We’re delighted that we can offer Newport shoppers quality products at fantastic prices.

“We look forward to welcoming more shoppers into the new look store over the coming weeks.”

The store will now be open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

For further information, go to aldi.co.uk/store/s-uk-E0352

