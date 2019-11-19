Free parking and extra buses for Shrewsbury Christmas shoppers

Park and ride services from Meole Brace will be extended to every 10 minutes, as part of a campaign to encourage more people to do their Christmas shopping in Shrewsbury.

Parking will be free in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks after 3pm every Wednesday until Christmas to coincide with the late-night shopping events, which start with the Christmas lights switch-on on Wednesday.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said he was delighted that Shropshire Council had agreed to both initiatives.

“Christmas is a vital time of year for every town centre, so we are keen to do as much as we can to make Shrewsbury as inviting as possible for shoppers,” he said.

“We know people value free parking, so by making Frankwell and Abbey Foregate free after 3pm on Wednesdays, we are making it as easy as possible for people to come and enjoy our late-night Christmas shopping evenings every Wednesday.

“The park and ride service is a great way for people to avoid having to drive into the town centre, so we are really pleased that buses from Meole Brace have been increased to every 10 minutes.

“Shrewsbury is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping, with hundreds of independent shops to help you find a unique gift, so we would urge everyone to come and visit the town centre before buying gifts online.”

Shrewsbury BID has also led a project to install a Christmas tree and special postbox for letters to Father Christmas under the Old Market Hall in The Square.

People can collect letter-writing kits from town centre shops and cafes, as well as in the Visitor Information Centre in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery to ensure their little ones receive a reply from the big man himself.

For more information about Christmas in Shrewsbury, visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk