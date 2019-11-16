'Trailblazing' Market Drayton farm up for award

The Fordhall Organic Farm, outside Market Drayton, has been shortlisted in the Plunkett Foundation's Rural Community Business Awards.

The nomination is for the farm's community land initiative, managed by Charlotte Hollins of the Hollins family that has run the farm for more than 300 years.

The Fordhall Community Land Initiative is an industrial and provident society with charitable status that bought the farm in 2006.

It is owned by more than 8,000 shareholders from across the UK and the world, making Fordhall England's first community-owned farm.

The Plunkett Foundation said Fordhall is "a trailblazing farm" that offers "an impressive array of educational and social projects to help many groups".

Earlier this year a new bunkhouse opened at the farm, for use by youth clubs, care groups and even wedding parties.

The awards ceremony will be held on November 27 at Burlington House in London.

Winners of the awards will be presented with a cheque for £250.