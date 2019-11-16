Post office services restored to village near Shrewsbury

After the postmaster for Minsterley resigned a few months ago, residents and the parish council were worried that services would no longer be available and they would have to travel over 20 miles to reach the closest branch in Shrewsbury.

Minsterley Parish Council even wrote to Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, asking for his help in retaining the vital service for their village.

Now, the post office has confirmed the new outreach service has started this month and will be provided by the postmaster for Pontesbury at set times every week.

Steve Northey, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are pleased to have been able to restore post office service to Minsterley whilst we look for a permanent solution.”

Minsterley Post Office had closed temporarily on September 30 this year following the resignation of the post master and the withdrawal of premises that housed the services.

The service will now continue each Wednesday from 9.15-11.15am at Minsterley Flower Shop, 3 Station Road. This service started on Wednesday October 30.