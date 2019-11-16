Co-op looking for new board member

This year there is one vacancy for a Member Nominated Director (MND) to join the Co-op Board of Directors.

Giving members a voice in the boardroom, the role combines overseeing commercial and financial performance with ensuring that Co-op’s unique values and principles are front and centre in everything it does.

It’s an opportunity for members to join an experienced and high calibre board that is committed to ensuring that one of the world’s largest consumer co-ops continues to deliver on its exciting plans for the future.

Adrienne Lowe, from the Members’ Council who chairs the joint MND Nominations Committee, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Co-op members to have their voice heard in the boardroom. Having our members on our board is part of our Co-op difference – it sets us apart from other investor-owned businesses.”

Candidates can find information on how to apply at co-operative.coop/mndelection and have until December 18 to put themselves forward.