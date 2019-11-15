Just for Pets bucks the retail trend

Having been saved from the brink of administration when the company was purchased by Pedigree Wholesale in 2017, the company is enjoying great success in a fiercely competitive retail sector and is now enjoying sustained double-digit growth.

Just for Pets has stores in Telford, Wolverhampton and Kidderminster.

Paul Lewis, general manager at Just for Pets, attributes the success to a comprehensive store reimage programme and a renewed focus on the customer: “We have made significant investment into Just for Pets over the last two years by rebranding our stores, introducing a new grooming salon, improving staff training and changing our product ranges including new packaging free deli treats and a specialist raw feeding store.”

At a time when so many retailers are struggling, Just for Pets said it has managed to implement a strong business model to drive the 16-store chain back to profitability again and safeguard over 100 jobs which were previously at risk.

This has enabled Just for Pets to continue its rebranding investment with most stores now having undergone a reimage with the remaining four completing next year.

Paul added: “The last 12 months have been a learning curve for us all, but we are continually improving and responding to customer feedback. We know there are still plenty of opportunities out there for us to improve further and we’re grateful to our customers for their continued support."