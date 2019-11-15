Babcock awarded warship building contract by MoD

The general-purpose frigate programme would provide the UK with a fleet of five ships, at an average production cost of £250 million per ship.

The frigates would be assembled at Babcock's Rosyth facility and involve supply chains throughout the UK, in line with the UK's shipbuilding strategy, the company said.

In September, the owner of the Rosyth dockyard in Fife was named by Boris Johnson as the preferred bidder for the agreement, as part of a step in the Government's plan to increase the number of warships in the Royal Navy over the next 20 years.

Babcock has a strong presence in the region, including the Defence Support Group operation at MoD Donnington, in Telford, and the former Macneillie specialist vehicle conversions business at Aldridge, now renamed Babcock Vehicle Engineering.