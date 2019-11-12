Shrewsbury-based Pure Telecom sold

It has been acquired by the payment and fleet services company, Radius Payment Solutions, which is based in Crewe and is behind the telematics and fuel card brands Kinesis and UK Fuels.

Earlier this year, Radius was recognised as one of the UK’s largest private companies and ranked 19th in the 2019 Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 list, having seen turnover grow to £2.5 billion in 2019.

The acquisition of Pure Telecom is part of a diversification strategy by Radius, which was first established by owner Bill Holmes as a fuel card company in 1990.

It is now one of the world’s main suppliers of fleet management solutions, providing products and services to over 300,000 customers.

Bill Holmes, chief executive of radius, said: “Radius has acquired a highly reputable business in a sector where we see huge potential for an offering to our core customers alongside their fuel card and telematics products. We look forward to working with the team at Pure Telecom to continue building Radius’ successful telecoms division, which currently comprises Adam Phones and echo telecoms.”

Pure Telecom provides a full range of business solutions to SMEs across the UK.

The company has enjoyed year-on-year growth since it was established in 2006 and this has accelerated further over the last five years, resulting in it securing many accreditations and winning a number of high-profile awards in 2019, including Best B2B Dealer at the Mobile News Awards, and Reseller Sales Team of the Year at the Comms Dealer Sales & Marketing Awards.

Matt Sandford, chief executive of Pure Telecom, said: “Radius is the perfect home for Pure Telecom and I'm delighted that the two businesses will be joining forces. I'm hugely proud of my team and the reputation we have built over the last 14 years and I have no doubt that they will continue to go from strength to strength, providing the very best service for all our clients. This next chapter for Pure Telecom, as part of Radius, will give us opportunities to expand our offerings to our existing and future clients across many more markets. It's going to be an exciting journey."

After 34 years in the telecoms industry, Mr Sandford will be stepping down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Existing managing director, David Hayward, will stay with Pure Telecom and will join the senior management team at Radius.

Pure Telecom’s Shrewsbury office will become the 11th UK office for Radius Payment Solutions, which employs over 1,400 people and is headquartered in a recently opened, 66,000 square-foot campus in Crewe.