Celebrate social enterprise at Shropshire event

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire has teamed up with Partners for Social Enterprise (PSE) CIC to host the SPARK Social event at the University Centre Shrewsbury on November 19.

The event – part of national Social Enterprise Week 2019 – will offer key support to new and existing social enterprises, small businesses, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Jean Jarvis MBE and Nicky Kent from PSE CIC will be partnering the Growth Hub at the event and will be on hand to offer help and advice throughout the day.

Andrew O’Brien, director of external affairs at Social Enterprise UK – the world’s leading authority on social enterprise and the biggest network of social enterprises in the UK – will give the keynote address on the theme of the importance of social business.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the day would be unmissable for anyone involved in the social enterprise, charitable or not-for-profit sector.

“As well as being a great opportunity to network and get to know new people in the sector, the SPARK event will provide expert advice and insight to help anyone already working in this area.

“We are particularly fortunate to have such a high-profile keynote speaker as Andrew O’Brien, who is one of the leading figures in the social enterprise world.”

The event gets under way at 9.30 am. To register visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/spark-social-tickets-74260546293