Jacob unveils sculpture at Telford shopping centre's new Fashion Quarter

The feminine figure, which has its head tilted back and arms reached out towards the sky, stands at the entrance to the brand-new Fashion Quarter.

The centre commissioned Jacob Chandler, an up-and-coming local sculptor from Wellington, to create the bronze iconic piece of art.

He unveiled his first public sculpture on Thursday evening, just days after his 25th birthday.

Teaming up with Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, the pair cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

The new sculpture

Glynn Morrow, Telford Centre manager, said: "We are now delighted to be able to support, not only a local but a highly talented young artist.

"Jacob who has lived in Telford all his life, won the commission against stiff national competition.

"We wanted to find a sculptor that could create an important unique and bespoke piece of art, Jacob has done this and we are very excited to showcase his work here at Telford Centre.”

Jacob is already an award-winning artist and boasts a high commendation from the Royal Birmingham Society of Arts.

The inspiration for Jacob’s sculptures comes from his cousin who trained to be a ballerina at Elmhurst, associate school of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Jacob Chandler, of Wellington

Jacob said: “My work focuses on the most dramatic point of an action, be it physical or mental.

"These fleeting poses are held forever in a material that has the potential to span time, making them accessible to all."

Despite his age he has exhibited internationally, in New York, Moscow, Philadelphia and Athens.

Katie Broome, marketing manager at Telford Centre, said the shopping centre will be running a poll on its website later this month to pick a name for the statue.

People will be able to choose between the names: Style and Empowerment, Vogue or The Dancer.

Katie added: "It is standing proud in front of our brilliant new Fashion Quarter entrance. We now need a name for this iconic piece of art.

"We shall be running a customer poll in the next week or so, people should keep am eye out on the website so they can have their say."

It comes as Telford's new River Island store was due to open at the new Fashion Quarter today.

The stores join the recent line up of new openings at Telford Centre including H&M, New Look and Next, with further openings planned before Christmas, including Superdry.

People will be able to vote in the poll to name the sculpture at telfordcentre.com