Success for ETD training portal

It has been a great success. Over the past 12 months, ETD has been providing training to the likes of McDonalds, French Connection, 8 point 8 to name a few.

Over the past 12 months we have seen an increase of 37 per cent of companies signing to our online portal and using our online training.

ETD’s online training portal is fully mobile responsive and interactive, solving many companies training requirements. Whether that means people working at home, in the office, off-site or on the go.

With access to online training 24/7, record of user accounts and progress with a click of a button and a 10-year certificate history, amongst a number of other features, there is no reason why ETD isn’t the answer to companies across the UK for health and safety training. ETD currently have over 30 online training courses and look to add to the current range of courses in 2020 with social care related subjects as well as mental health awareness.

Clearly, since going live with this new training portal, it has helped a number of companies across the UK achieve their goals with health and safety training. We have seen an increase of new customers using our training over the past 12 months, across a number of different industries, which clearly shows that our online training is suitable for everyone’s needs. We are looking forward to finishing 2019 on a high and very much look forward to see what 2020 can bring; it is very exciting times for ETD.