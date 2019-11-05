Telford-based Reconomy makes acquisition

Operating nationally, AWS provides a complete recycling and waste management solution and specialises in the construction, housebuilding and shopfitting sectors.

Reconomy’s combined revenue for the end of 2019 is forecast to exceed £260 million and this latest acquisition follows that of Prismm Limited which it bought in April. Other recent acquisitions include Waste Check, Helistrat and Valpak.

Paul Cox, Reconomy’s chief executive, said: “Reconomy and AWS share the same passion for delivering great customer service alongside a continued focus on innovation, investment in technology and extensive supply chain relationships throughout the UK.

“This acquisition is another important step in Reconomy’s journey and further strengthens our market position within our core construction-related business sectors. We are delighted to welcome the AWS team to the Reconomy Group and look forward to establishing a prosperous and longstanding working relationship together.”

Matt Smith, corporate associate, and Emma Callow, corporate partner, at Irwin Mitchell advised Reconomy on the deal.

Matt said: “The purchase of Advanced Waste Solutions is another important purchase for Reconomy as it continues to expand and build its strength across the UK.”

“We have a long-standing relationship with Reconomy having advised them on a number of deals over the last 18 months and we are of course delighted to advise them again on this important transaction.”