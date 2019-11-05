Shropshire boss heads to Central America for global logistics conference

Anton Gunter, of Global Freight Services, is attending the AerOceaNetwork (AON) annual conference in Panama City, Panama, which runs until Thursday.

With more than 24 years’ experience in international logistics Anton, who has been heading up the Telford-based firm for just over 12 months, will be reinforcing the company’s global network of contacts during the conference and looking for new opportunities to grow the business.

Launched in 1996 Global Freight moves more than £24 million worth of goods across the globe annually. It has a particular reputation for working with SMEs to develop their import/export programmes and for shipping large and valuable works of art.

Anton said since his appointment to managing director the UK freight industry had been faced with unprecedented challenges and uncertainty as a result of Brexit.

“I had anticipated on attending this year’s conference with a clearer picture of what the future may look like for import, export and cross-trade deals but with the UK’s departure from the EU now delayed until the new year and of course a general election, this is not to be the case.

“Our priority however, as always, is to ensure that our customers can continue to do business without the current uncertainty impacting on their day to day operations.

“I will be meeting with a vast number of agents throughout the conference to discuss what needs to happen for imports and exports to and from Europe and this will help to ensure we are best placed to offer a seamless service to existing and potential customers.”