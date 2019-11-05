New dessert restaurant opens in Telford creating 27 jobs

The 100-seat restaurant and takeaway opened at Unit SQ6 at Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Creams first opened its doors in 2008 and the estate now operates through more than 80 franchise restaurants across the UK.

The Telford cafe is part of an ambitious store opening programme, with several new restaurants currently in the pipeline.

Creams offers freshly prepared treats including gelato ice cream, cookie dough, crêpes, and waffles.

Indy Takhar, franchisee of Creams Café Telford, said: “I’m thrilled about bringing the Creams concept to Telford. There is a real energy and excitement in the town thanks to the recently announced New Towns investment, and the opportunity for Creams to be part of that economic growth story was too good to miss.

“I’ve always dreamed of running my own business and launching Creams in Telford at the age of 25 is incredibly exciting. I wanted diners to experience a sense of glitz and glamour as soon as they walked through the door, and the restaurant design is inspired by my own style and love of all things gold. This is about offering the people of Telford a special, stylish space to enjoy the ultimate in dessert decadence, whatever the occasion.”