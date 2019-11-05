Meringue company takes to the skies with Virgin Atlantic

Flower & White is supplying Virgin Atlantic’s international flights via in-flight concessionaire 3Sixty Duty Free, meaning its treats will be enjoyed by thousands of passengers above the clouds.

Flower & White’s Raspberry Meringue Bar now forms part of Virgin Atlantic’s inflight Gastro Movie Box.

The company was started up and run by husband-and-wife team Brian and Leanne Crowther from its 13,000 sq ft premises on Tweedale Business Park in Telford.

Starting in a garden shed where they would separate eggs by hand, Flower & White now uses 200,000 eggs a week and have the capacity to produce one million meringues each day.

“Being with a hugely popular airline such as Virgin is a brilliant step for us and it’s great for us to know that passengers on all Virgin Atlantic flights are being able to taste our products,” said Brian.

“People will be able to taste how good our meringue bar while on their trip and our hope is that they return home and see what else we have to offer.”