Jenna gets a promotion

Jenna Woolley joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, initially as a trainee client manager in the accounts department.

And now, she has been promoted to client manager in the agricultural department thanks to her dedication and hard work.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been given this opportunity, and it’s great to be working as part of a close and specialised team that makes such a positive impact on the local farming community,” said Jenna.

“My new role means I am responsible for a portfolio of clients, drafting accounts and tax returns, and providing book-keeping services.

“I also work with our clients to offer support and training on the accounting software QuickBooks to ensure they are maximising the benefits of using the very latest technology.”

Mark Griffiths, who leads Dyke Yaxley’s agriculture team, said: “We’re very pleased to have Jenna in our department and she’s already playing a key role in ensuring our clients receive the very best advice.

“We tailor our services to suit each individual client, so whether you’re a lone farmer or a large commercial operation, we can help ensure your accounts operate smoothly and effectively.

“Jenna’s skills and experience will be an invaluable addition to the team, and we’re looking forward to learning more about her ideas on how we can continue to grow and develop our services still further.”

Dyke Yaxley has been dealing with rural businesses for over 85 years, and its clients include arable, dairy, beef and mixed enterprises, as well as contractors and other agricultural suppliers. As well as supporting clients across Shropshire and the surrounding counties, the agriculture team also has clients further afield in Wales and the Highlands of Scotland.