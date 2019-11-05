Guru Ralph to deliver Telford finance workshop

Ralph Savage will stage an interactive workshop – Getting Your Business Finance Fit – at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin on November 14.

Ralph is one of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, put together to offer the best possible help and advice to businesses across a range of issues.

His workshop will give businesses an expert insight into some of the financial essentials they need to have in place to be able to build for growth with confidence.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would help businesses ensure they were financially fit.

“Ralph is a commercial business advisor and outsourced finance director with over 20 years of SME experience in manufacturing at board and operational level. So, whether you own a business or are responsible for its finances, this interactive workshop is designed to help you.”

The session gets under way at 9.15am at the hub’s base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee.

To book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/getting-your-business-finance-fit-tickets-66326884497?aff=ebapi

Other growth hub guru events coming up include a session on everything you need to know about getting online with Hollie Whittles of Fraggleworks on November 26 and Tristan King of Voodoo Design giving a masterclass on logo design on November 27.