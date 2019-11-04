Concern grows over threat to Telford Post Office branch

Councillor Arnold England said it was important that post office services remained in Madeley. His comments came after the parish council unanimously vowed to do everything it could to save services.

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition to block the closure of the post office in the town.

Councillor England said: “We recognise the importance of a local post office to our residents, particularly the elderly and vulnerable. We are committed to working with residents, local businesses, Telford & Wrekin Council and the post office to ensure this valuable service is retained for our residents.

"The current service ends in November 2020 and we would encourage any local residents or traders interested in taking over the service and supporting the local community to register their interest with the post office.”

The council unanimously backed a motion calling for services to be kept within the town.

The motion said: "The council will do everything in its power to retain post office services in Madeley and instructs officers of the council to explore all options for working with residents, businesses, partner organisations and Telford & Wrekin Council to ensure that the service is retained for the people of Madeley."

The Post Office Ltd does not own the Madeley branch, and the shop in which the post office is based is also due to close. The franchise for the post office will be advertised at runapostoffice.co.uk

Tesco, which has a supermarket near to the current post office, was approached about hosting the service there, but said it had no plans to change the way its store works.

A spokesperson for Tesco Plc – whose Madeley branch is opposite the post office – said: “We’re grateful to all our customers who shop with us in Madeley and have no current plans to make changes to the store.”

To see the petition visit change.org/p/post-office-uk-save-madeley-post-office