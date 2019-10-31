Telford housing trust shortlisted for award

The group is in the running to be named the best development team (large) at the Inside Housing Development Awards 2019.

The awards recognise ambition and excellent performance by showcasing teams whose outstanding achievements deliver high quality, new homes and places for residents.

The team of 18 led by David Hall, head of property, and senior development manager, Andrea Martin, have been nominated due to their delivery of a scheme of bungalows which had stalled when the contractor announced insolvency.

The decision was made to utilise the skills of the entire team, take on the role of principal contractor and deliver the 12 retirement bungalows to lifetime homes standards themselves.

Wayne Gethings, group chief executive of The Wrekin Housing Group said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for this award.

It celebrates the hard work and commitment of a team who have had to realise new skills and become responsible for additional areas including undertaking all the required health and safety, design and planning and deal with the intricacies of untangling an abandoned site.

“The new bungalows are already making a difference to people’s lives.”

Over the last five years The Wrekin Housing Group has invested more than £230m to build 2,181 new homes across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The winners will be announced on November 27.

Wrekin Housing Trust is a Midlands based housing association with houses, bungalows and flats in Telford, Newport, Market Drayton, Stafford, Stone and Shrewsbury.

The Wrekin Housing Group is made up of The Wrekin Housing Trust, Choices Housing Association, The Furniture Scheme, Reviive, Shropshire Housing Alliance and FUSE.