Shrewsbury welcomes new wedding retailer

Bridal Reloved has been launched by Stephanie Garrington who is returning to Shrewsbury after eight years working in London for a prominent high street retailer.

Stephanie, who is the local franchisee for the nationwide brand, said: "Shrewsbury is home to some wonderful wedding shops, but none are currently specialising in second-hand dresses which is hugely on trend at the moment.

"Sustainable fashion is growing in popularity at the exact time that the cost of an average wedding has reached a staggering £30,000 – the need for and appeal of fantastic designer dresses at affordable prices has, therefore, never been stronger.

"Second-hand doesn't need to mean second-rate though and we've been conscious of that in choosing a location for this new store. Simply, 16 Hills Lane oozes with character and offers, over two floors, an ideal mix of space between a spacious sales room and a beautiful fitting room where brides can enjoy comfort and privacy as they try on stunning dresses."

In addition to Stephanie's role running the business, a seamstress position has been created and it is anticipated that a part-time bridal consultant role will soon be required too.

The lease on the store which is located in a 16th Century building on Hills Lane was negotiated on behalf of the landlords by Charlotte Nutting in FBC Manby Bowdler's specialist commercial property team.

Charlotte oversaw the lease arrangements on the building and believes that Bridal Reloved is the ideal tenant for the building.

She said: "Along with the unit next door which is now a hair and beauty salon, 16 Hills Lane was once a single house and it's seeped in such a huge amount of history that bringing it back in to use as a bridal store seems rather fitting.

"Securing Stephanie and the Bridal Reloved team as the new tenants of the shop, on a six-year lease, has been a straight-forward process and one on which we again partnered with the team at Cooper Green Pooks."

Lizzy McNally, who oversaw the marketing of the property, added: "It's no secret just how blessed Shrewsbury is with period properties and this shop on Hills Lane is no exception. Once the servants' quarters of the main house, it will now enjoy a new lease of life where dreams come true for brides-to-be. It's always a pleasure to work alongside the commercial property team at FBC Manby Bowdler to secure new tenants and see key properties start a new chapter in their lives."