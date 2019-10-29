New Burger King opening in Telford creating up to 60 jobs

The fast food firm will be opening an 86 seater restaurant at Rampart Way in Telford, near Junction 5 of the M54.

A unit for the drive-thru restaurant is already in place and work to make it ready for opening will begin tomorrow. It is expected to take around four to six weeks to complete.

Chris Hayward, regional manager for Karali, which runs 93 Burger Kings across the country, said they were looking to recruit between 50 and 60 workers for the new restaurant.

Mr Hayward said they were looking forward to opening, saying: "I have noticed there has been a great reaction to the Facebook posts with local people excited about the news of a new Burger King opening."

Anyone wanting more information about the jobs available can email chris@karalionline.co.uk.