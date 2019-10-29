Google-supported Digital Academy launched

The 10-module Shropshire Digital Skills Academy will provide a comprehensive guide to making the most of all forms of digital marketing and is being led by Lucas Karemo from Google’s Digital Garage.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire which is behind the scheme, said the programme would give a unique and powerful insight through a series of interactive workshops.

“Our academy will build an in-depth knowledge of the very best and most-up-to-date practice in digital marketing, so that by the time our delegates complete the course next year they will have real expertise in the subject.

“The series gets under way next month and we really hope that as many people as possible sign up for all ten sessions over the next four months so that they get the maximum benefit. We are planning a celebration at the final workshop for all those who have completed the full course.

“We are delighted to be working alongside Lucas, who has built an impressive reputation as one of Google’s most respected trainers in this field. He will be able to pass on the very latest knowledge in an area which will have a huge impact on all businesses over the next few years.”

The academy’s first session gets under way at 9am on November 13 at University Centre Shrewsbury with a workshop dedicated to digital marketing planning.

Emma said it would introduce the core principles, the channels and purpose of digital marketing and enable delegates to develop clear and actionable business objectives for a digital marketing plan.

Delegates would learn how to refine and analyse target consumer markets and competitors, develop relevant and engaging marketing content, align digital channels to achieve business objectives and protect your online business and comply with regulations

“The aim is to stimulate, inform, inspire and empower; delegates will finish the sessions enthused with essential current digital planning techniques and their heads buzzing with new terminology, ideas and strategies,” added Emma.

Those taking part would also receive free templates to help with digital and social media marketing, a free Search Engine Optimisation and website evaluation and one-to-one digital skills review.

Future modules would take place through to February, building a comprehensive skillset for all those who attend the full academy.

To book a place on the opening workshop, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-marketing-planning-tickets-70252937427