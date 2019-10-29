Businesses encouraged to grasp multi-billion-pound investment opportunities at MIPIM 2020

MIPIM will take place in Cannes from March 10-13.

For the fourth year in a row, the Midlands UK delegation will bring together the region’s public and private sector leaders to showcase their most important regeneration and development schemes. This presence at MIPIM aims to grow the Midlands’ reputation as a globally competitive investment destination.

Billions-of-pounds’ worth of investment is agreed each year at the international property and real estate show, with the West Midlands presenting an £11 billion portfolio to investors at the previous event.

MIPIM provides the opportunity to profile businesses and projects, strengthen networks and share knowledge with industry peers. The show is the world’s largest real estate event, bringing together a global audience of more than 26,000 delegates from key markets such as the USA, Middle East and Western Europe.

Sir John Peace, chair of the Midlands Engine, said: “MIPIM offers an unrivalled opportunity for the private and public sectors to join forces and showcase our multitude of major developments and schemes to an international audience.

“The Midlands powers the UK economy, as a hotbed of talent, innovation and enterprise. Showcasing its strengths at MIPIM will help us to attract more global investment – helping to regenerate the region, create new jobs and deliver inclusive growth.”

Public sector leaders are urging Shropshire businesses to join the delegation at MIPIM 2020. MIPIM 2019 helped to secure investment into the region through projects such as City of Wolverhampton’s £185 million Brewers Yard development and Lincolnshire’s £85 million Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Shropshire has so much to offer which we’re, once again, keen to share with potential investors. MIPIM also offers us an excellent opportunity to work with other Midlands authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships, after all, our county is an important part of the Midlands Engine.

“We’ve had a great deal of interest in our new development opportunities and for our ambitions for growth and investment previously, and we’re looking forward to continuing these promising conversations.”

In 2019, major development schemes were presented at the Midlands UK Pavilion to potential investors, partners, clients and suppliers. A busy event programme, comprising 43 events and 97 speakers, also highlighted the region’s most significant investment opportunities.

To date, platinum partners Birmingham Airport and St Joseph have signed up to join the Midlands UK delegation for MIPIM 2020. Others include Bruntwood, Lovell Partnership, Harworth Group and Arup.

Tony Pidgley CBE, chairman of St Joseph, a Berkeley Group Company, said: “The Midlands is a fantastic place to invest, with strong leaders, a clear vision for the future and ambitious regeneration programmes well underway.

“We are proud to be part of this growth story and to be working in partnership to create the new homes and opportunities local communities need.”

The West Midlands Growth Company is organising the Midlands UK presence at MIPIM 2020. To find out more about becoming a partner for MIPIM 2020, get in touch by emailing mipim@wmgrowth.com or visiting midlandsukmipim.com/mipim-2020-packages