ABM secures contract with Telford Shopping Centre

ABM will provide a range of technical services including mechanical, electrical and maintenance, along with fabric and minor works across the shopping centre.

At 52-acres, Telford Centre is currently undergoing a £55 million redevelopment which is due to open later this year.

All on-site team members at the shopping centre will take part in ABM’s Brand Ambassador training course.

Every member of the team will work towards the shared goal of delivering outstanding customer service and contributing towards an overall excellent guest experience.

Lee Cooper, technical services director at ABM, said: “We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with Savills through such an exciting development at the heart of Telford.

“Retail and leisure is an important sector for ABM UK. We are proud to look after over 120 retail and leisure environments, including a number of Savills-managed shopping centres and retail parks, throughout the UK and Ireland. Keeping these spaces functioning at their best is essential to ensure positive shopping and leisure experiences for customers.”

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, added: “Following a full tender of our hard services contract in early 2019, it was clear that ABM were leaders in their field. With the current redevelopment and expansion programme at Telford Centre we have the confidence in them to maintain the scheme to the highest standard for the overall enjoyment of our guests.”