Menu

Advertising

Telford College's event for electrical companies postponed

By James Pugh | Telford | Business | Published:

Telford College's free breakfast event for electrical installation employers this Friday has been postponed.

The event, which was due to be held at the Haybridge campus from 7.45am until 9am, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The college said the event will be rescheduled and everyone who had registered for Friday's event will be informed when the new date is fixed.

Business News Business events Telford Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News