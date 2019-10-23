Advertising
Telford College's event for electrical companies postponed
Telford College's free breakfast event for electrical installation employers this Friday has been postponed.
The event, which was due to be held at the Haybridge campus from 7.45am until 9am, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The college said the event will be rescheduled and everyone who had registered for Friday's event will be informed when the new date is fixed.
