'More than enough': Ludlow's mayor calls for a halt on charity shops

Councillor Tim Gill was speaking in support of fellow councillor Andy Boddington who said 'enough is enough'.

There are currently nine charity shops in the town and Councillor Gill said he would like to see the same incentives that the charity shops enjoy, such as lower business rates, extended to new business.

"My view is that we have more than enough charity shops in Ludlow. If we have any more Ludlow runs the risk of losing its individuality.

"But, if not having them means more empty shops, then if they are charity shops, so be it. I am just concerned that charity shops sell new goods and have the advantages of lower rates and are manned by volunteers.

"They are a good way of recycling things and are a good source of income for them. Places like Ludlow offer a shopping experience that is unique. But if we get more that may well disappear.

"We have got nine so far and it makes me uneasy to see more. However, we have to balance this with empty shops and I do not want to see more of those. We need to offer incentives to new businesses to come in to our town. Ludlow could be losing its distinctive edge."