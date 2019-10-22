New business hosts networking event

Q Financial Services recently opened a base in Haygate Road in the town and is hosting the meeting on Tuesday in conjunction with Love Wellington.

The event runs from 5.30pm until 7pm and is designed to showcase local companies and organisations and provide open and informal networking for all attendees.

Mitchell Gough, a director of Q Financial Services, which provides personal and commercial financial advice, as well as wealth management, said that his staff were looking forward to being introduced to other Wellington business people.

He said: “We decided to open a new base in the town as I had a previous business in the area and thought that this was a good time to ‘come back home’ as there is so much going on here now.

“Our new building is an iconic structure in the area – being the former QA kitchens showroom – and it was a great transition.

“We are keen to get involved in the revival of Wellington and work with other local businesses and establish good connections and partnerships so this new networking event will be a perfect opportunity for that.

“More than 70 people have already said they are attending and a local restaurant has agreed to provide the catering so it should be a good evening.”

Anyone interested in attending should email info@qfinancialservices.co.uk or call 01952 303028 to book a place.